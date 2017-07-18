Survivor Publishes Memoir on Mental Illness Ordeal

For mental illness survivor Tilly Dunn, it’s important that she shares her story of struggle with anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. She suffered early duality as a child and when she immigrated with her family to Canada from Holland, she experienced symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). And later as an adult and pregnant with her first child, she was diagnosed with manic depression (a term for bipolar disorder in the past). How did she manage to live all these years?



Readers could find that out by reading her memoir titled “Thinking Exit Stage Left: From Suicidal to Imaginative Moving Forward with a Healthy Mind” (Balboa Press, 2015). Part memoir and part blueprint for recovery, “Thinking Exit Stage Left” refers to the ‘left’ way or path she took to exit from her mental health issues as exiting to the right would mean the ultimate defeat by giving herself into her urges.



In “Thinking Exit Stage Left,” Dunn shares not only her struggles with mental health issues but also her eventual triumph. She details how she was able to overcome her psychosis by studying palliative care nursing and Reiki technique, among other tactics to staying positive and healthy. And she also devotes a chapter to overcoming depression (“The Seven P’s of Overcoming Depression”).



Dunn hopes her readers could benefit from her story and utilize the tools and tactics she shares for a successful recovery. She believes everyone could be free from the burden of mental illness.



About the Author



Born March 5, 1945 in the Netherlands to Dr. and Mrs. H.L. van Vierssen Trip, Tilly Dunn, the youngest of six children, migrated to Canada in 1951, six years later. In 1956, at the age of just eleven, she started fifty-one years of suicidal thinking in waves after her first failed suicide attempt. In 1970, insult was added to injury with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.