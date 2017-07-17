Syngenta receives China import approval for Agrisure Duracade® corn trait

Syngenta announced today that it has received notification of import approval from the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture for its Agrisure Duracade® trait. The approval covers corn grain and processing co-products, including dried distillers grains (DDGs), for food and feed use.

Erik Fyrwald, CEO, said: “Obtaining this regulatory approval opens up new opportunities for our corn seed portfolio. Growers can expect more choice and exciting new hybrids that offer elite genetics plus the latest in corn rootworm control technology.”

Corn rootworm costs US growers more than $1 billion annually due to yield losses and costs of control measures. Agrisure Duracade, which features a unique mode of action, helps deliver control of corn rootworm for a healthier corn crop with higher yield potential.

The Agrisure Duracade trait has completed the Food and Drug Administration consultation process, received registration from the Environmental Protection Agency and has been fully deregulated by the USDA since 2013.

