Elsa Bonstein Publishes Thriller That Teens Will Love

How to get teens read again? Elsa Bonstein knows the answer. Her debut thriller “Find Edsell!” (Abbott Press, 2014) is geared towards teenage readers, who will love the book for its compelling, complex plot, richly drawn characters, and dark, mysterious setting that is the Pine Barrens of New Jersey.



Find Edesell! features a number of teenage characters. In fact, the kidnapping of a teenager serves as the catalyst that sets the thriller in motion. Edsell Jones, a 17-year-old misfit, tries to get home one evening when Hans Vogel, a brilliant evil neurosurgeon, offers him a ride. Vogel conducts questionable experiments from his well-hidden drug-testing facility in the Pine Barrens, and that night he goes out to search for new subjects, and he preys on wayward youth like Edsell. It is unfortunate that Edsell becomes a victim – or a new test subject – of the mad doctor.



Edsell’s mother, Lorraine, returns home one morning from work to find her son not in his room. She gets worried, like every mother should, and calls the cops for help. However, they do not take her seriously since Edsell has been picked up by the cops many times. Not convinced that Edsell would return home, she contacts her son’s former friends, who then initiate the search for Edsell, where they are joined by adults, including a former army commando.



“Find Edsell!” stands out as a youth-oriented thriller. Teenage readers will not only appreciate the complexity of the plot and the richness of characters but also reflect on and confront the hard questions that will surface out in the story. Teenagers will find it hard to put the novel down even for just a second.



Join the search for Edsell.





“Find Edsell!”

Written by Elsa Bonstein

Published by Abbott Press

Published date: March 6, 2014

Paperback price: $20.99



About the Author



Elsa Bonstein is a freelance writer and journalist who graduated from Syracuse University with a BA in Sociology and Journalism. She has written an award-winning column, “Golf Gab” for the Brunswick Beacon in North Carolina for 14 years. After years of freelancing for various newspapers and magazines, she published her first novel titled “Find Edsell!,” a fast-paced thriller set on the Jersey Shore and the nearby Pine Barrens in New Jersey. She has finished a second thriller, “Footes Creek,” and is currently hard at work on a third one. Bonstein is married and now lives in North Carolina.