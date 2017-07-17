Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter 2017
Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2017 of $0.84 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 12, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2017. The ex-dividend date is August 25, 2017.
About Johnson & Johnson
Caring for the world, one person at a time…inspires and unites the people of Johnson & Johnson. We embrace research and science - bringing innovative ideas, products and services to advance the health and well-being of people. Our approximately 132,500 employees at more than 250 Johnson & Johnson operating companies work with partners in health care to touch the lives of over a billion people every day, throughout the world.
