Mental Illness Survivor Relates How She Overcame the Ordeal
Tilly Dunn was diagnosed with bipolar disorder (called manic depression in the past) as an adult. She battled mental illness for 51 years.
Dunn provides a great testimony: that people could overcome mental illness.
How is it to suffer mental illness for decades? Ask Tilly Dunn, a Dutch who immigrated as a child to Canada from Holland with her family. Dunn suffered from duality at an early age due to her unique upbringing, and she got depressed when she moved with her family to their new country. She shares her history of, struggles with, and victory over mental illness in her memoir “Thinking Exit Stage Left: From Suicidal to Imaginative Moving Forward with a Healthy Mind” (Balboa Press, 2015).
“Thinking Exit Stage Left” is a profoundly honest account of what it is to suffer mental illness and harbour suicidal thoughts for decades. After many dark nights of the soul, Dunn saw triumph over depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. She studied palliative care nursing and Reiki technique and obtained the tools she needed to overcome depression. As the years went by, Dunn learned how not to depend too much on antipsychotic drugs that in 2012, she stopped taking them, and since 2007, she never had any suicidal thought. Her husband’s love and support also contributed to her recovery.
Dunn hopes that her book “Thinking Exit Stage Left: From Suicidal to Imaginative Moving Forward with a Healthy Mind” will assist readers in their own struggles with mental illness. She believes they too could free themselves from the paralyzing burden of mental health issues.
“Thinking Exit Stage Left: From Suicidal to Imaginative Moving Forward with a Healthy Mind”
Written by Tilly Dunn
Published by Balboa Press
Published date: May 26, 2015
Paperback price: $15.99
About the Author
Born March 5, 1945 in the Netherlands to Dr. and Mrs. H.L. van Vierssen Trip, Tilly Dunn, the youngest of six children, migrated to Canada in 1951, six years later. In 1956, at the age of just eleven, she started fifty-one years of suicidal thinking in waves after her first failed suicide attempt. In 1970, insult was added to injury with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.
