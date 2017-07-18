Award-winning Thriller Proves Humans Can Be as Terrifying as Monsters

When it comes to creating villains, Elsa Bonstein seems to excel at it. Truth is, she writes what she knows. Her debut thriller “Find Edsell!” (Abbott Press, 2014) proves that real people can be as terrifying as witches, demons, aliens, vampires, and zombies.



“Find Edsell!,” which received the “Mark of Quality” from Writer’s Digest, features the mad doctor Hans Vogel as the villain of the story. Vogel started his career working for a chronic disease hospital in the Midwest. He would later take his talents to the Pine Barrens in New Jersey, where he conducts questionable experiments in his secret drug facility that looks like a renovated farmhouse from the outside.



The story starts when Vogel abducts Edsell Jones, a 17-year-old youth who is on his way home from visiting his girlfriend when he is offered a ride by the mad doctor. Vogel requires subjects for his evil experiments, so he preys on teenage boys like Edsell who will not be missed. Like many notorious figures in history, Vogel believes he’s making the world a better place and he doesn’t see himself as an evil person, qualities which, along with his international connection, make him the right villain for a fast-paced thriller like “Find Edsell!.”



Thriller fans will be shocked to know that Vogel is not the bigger enemy that threatens Edsell’s friends and the townspeople. Find out who – or what – the bigger enemy is in Bonstein’s award-winning thriller “Find Edsell!.”



“Find Edsell!”

Written by Elsa Bonstein

Published by Abbott Press

Published date: March 6, 2014

Paperback price: $20.99



About the Author



Elsa Bonstein is a freelance writer and journalist who graduated from Syracuse University with a BA in Sociology and Journalism. She has written an award-winning column, “Golf Gab” for the Brunswick Beacon in North Carolina for 14 years. After years of freelancing for various newspapers and magazines, she published her first novel titled “Find Edsell!,” a fast-paced thriller set on the Jersey Shore and the nearby Pine Barrens in New Jersey. She has finished a second thriller, “Footes Creek,” and is currently hard at work on a third one. Bonstein is married and now lives in North Carolina.

