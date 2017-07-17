Christian Poet Shares Poems of Healing and Redemption

People who experience spiritual renewal usually write memoirs to share their story of a life full of hope and second chances. Steve Sieting also went through a spiritual awakening and published a book – a book of poems it is. “From Out of the Sand” (WestBow Press, 2013) serves not only as Sieting’s life story but also a testimony of his (restored) faith.



In “From Out of the Sand,” Sieting is more of a thankful witness and beneficiary of God’s saving power than a poet who utters useless and superfluous words that seem to dominate most contemporary poems. Indeed, superfluous words and meaningless thoughts have no place in faith poetry, and Sieting makes sure to deliver his message – or testimony – clear.



“The Lord Is My Shepherd” reminds believers of Psalm 23 and in this poem, Sieting casts Jesus Christ as the Good Shepherd (as He always is). In “With Me Every Step, Every Day”, he narrates his newfound faith in Jesus. In another poem (“Go before Me Lord, This I Pray”), Sieting prays to God for comfort, strength, and guidance. The poem “He’s All I Want” speaks of a Christian’s deep longing for God.



Be inspired by Sieting’s faith poetry in “From Out of the Sand.” Copies are available at www.stevesietingbooks.com





“From Out of the Sand”

Written by Steve Sieting

Published by WestBow Press

Published date August 22, 2013

Paperback price $11.95



About the Author



Steve Sieting was born to depression era parents in Michigan in 1956. His mother almost died giving birth to him and was told not to hold him because he weighed 11/11lbs. He grew up very shy in school and church, yet loved sports and could be aggressive in sport activities. He entered the navy in 1976 for six years and served on board the nuclear submarine USS Snook. Some of his poetry has been influenced by his naval experience. Steve has lived in Georgia since he left the navy in 1982 where he and his wife, Lynn, raised three children. He still works in electronics and also runs his own part-time business.