Missionaries’ Daughter Pens a Semi-Fictional Retelling of Isaac’s Blessing

Christians who read their Bible know who the people mentioned in Hebrews 11:4-40 (otherwise known as the “Faith Hall of Fame”) are and what they did to merit honorable mention by the author of the epistle. However, few believers will probe Isaac’s action of faith, which is the blessing of his sons Jacob and Esau in regard to their future. How did a mere act of invoking a blessing count as an act of faith or why did it require faith?



Elsa Henderson provides the answers in “By Faith Isaac” (WestBow Press, 2013), a semi-fictional retelling of familiar Bible stories, including that of Abraham and Isaac. The author, a daughter of missionaries, got intrigued by the meaning of Hebrew 11:20 (“By faith Isaac invoked future blessings on Jacob and Esau.”). After much study and reflection, she understood why Isaac was included in the “Faith Hall of Fame” despite his later failures in life. She realized there lies a story behind Isaac’s blessing of his sons – a story of faith that goes back generations before him and his father Abraham.



Inheriting her mother’s storytelling skills and her parents’ zeal for the Bible, and with a thorough and careful research of the ancient Near East cultures, Henderson expands the faith story of Abraham, Isaac, and their forefathers to emphasize that faith manifests itself not only on one’s willingness to believe but also on the time it entails to grow their faith.



Henderson’s “By Faith Isaac” is available through http://www.elsahendersonbooks.com/order/





“By Faith Isaac”

Written by Elsa Henderson

Published by WestBow Press

Published date November 1, 2013

Paperback price $24.95



About the Author



Elsa is the daughter of Percy and Elsie Bromley, lifetime Bible teachers, and missionaries with the China Inland Mission, later known as The Overseas Missionary Fellowship. Elsa’s knack for writing Bible stories was caught rather than taught. From infancy, she and her siblings learned Bible stories at the knee of their mother, a master storyteller, who told rather than read the stories. She is a retired high school teacher, and resides with her husband Roy in Calgary, Alberta.

