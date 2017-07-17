Accenture Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Industry Collaborative Cloud Professional Services

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Industry Collaborative Cloud Professional Services 2017 Vendor Assessment (doc #US41907917, June 2017). The report, in its second year, evaluates professional services vendors with the most experience serving the emerging industry cloud market, specifically with respect to planning, designing and building industry collaborative clouds.



This is the second consecutive year that the IDC MarketScape has recognized Accenture’s performance in this category. This outcome is a testament to the breadth and depth of Accenture’s cloud industry capabilities and experience, as well as to the caliber of customer feedback, another important evaluation criterion.

To date, Accenture has helped build and run more than 35 industry clouds supporting more than 100 clients in 15 industries, with a footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. For example, the Accenture Intelligent Patient Platform uses cloud-based technologies and analytics to help companies deliver comprehensive patient programs that improve health outcomes. The Accenture Life Sciences Cloud for R&D (ALSC) helps companies run faster clinical trials with better transparency and easy access to trial information with the goal of getting products to patients faster. In parallel with the Accenture Life Sciences Cloud for R&D platform, Accenture also formed the Accenture Life Sciences Cloud Coalition which includes Eli Lilly, GSK, Merck, Pfizer, and other prominent pharmaceutical companies. Members of the coalition work together to drive innovation and digitally enable the R&D function through the ALSC for R&D.



“We believe Industry Clouds are a critical component of the Journey to Cloud, enabling the unique nuance and needs of an industry with a goal of providing business outcomes as a service,” said Jack Sepple, senior managing director, Accenture Cloud & Operations global technology officer. “We consider Industry Clouds one of our key strategic priorities to support every client’s Journey to Cloud. We are honored that Accenture is recognized as a leader and our Industry Cloud agenda is at the forefront of our cloud innovation approach, helping our clients unlock trapped value.”



