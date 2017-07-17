Duke Kunshan University Selects Oracle to Optimize Student Experience

Duke Kunshan University, a highly innovative joint venture of Duke University, Wuhan University and the City of Kunshan, China, has selected Oracle Student Cloud to support student recruitment, enrollment and engagement. Oracle Student Cloud will help Duke Kunshan University maintain operational excellence and student success by using technology to help modernize and optimize the student experience.

Established in 2014 and located in Kunshan, China, Duke Kunshan University offers a range of academic programs for students from China and throughout the world. To support its goal of becoming a world-class liberal arts and research university, Duke Kunshan University wanted to ensure that every student received a unique, all-inclusive experience from onboarding to graduation. To deliver a personalized and seamless experience across channels and devices, Duke Kunshan University selected Oracle Student Cloud.

“We knew that creating a new world-class university focused on liberal arts and research in China was going to be a challenge and a distinct opportunity for higher education innovation, and we want our students to be prepared and also acquainted with the latest technologies,” said Denis Simon, Executive Vice Chancellor at Duke Kunshan. “Duke Kunshan University will provide an intimate and forward-looking educational experience, from enrollment to graduation, for all of our students. Oracle Student Cloud is a student-centric solution that supports flexible learning models and helps us meet the increasing demands of today’s economy and diverse student body.”

Duke Kunshan University plans to use Oracle Student Cloud, including Student Engagement and Student Recruiting, to recruit highly qualified students, drive program success and help reduce costs. Student Engagement and Student Recruiting are designed to enable Duke Kunshan University to analyze the student journey and help meet its admission objectives. In addition, the university will be able to operationalize its undergraduate program through the implementation of Oracle’s Campus Solutions student information system.

“By combining deep domain knowledge that has been established over a quarter of a century with a modern and secure cloud, Oracle is helping more than 800 higher education institutions around the world drive success,” said Vivian Wong, group vice president, Higher Education Development at Oracle. “Oracle’s next-generation cloud platform for Higher Education is designed to modernize education institutions, accelerate insight, and empower students via an intuitive user experience, embedded analytics, and built-in collaboration delivering comprehensive support for the entire student lifecycle.”

Oracle Student Cloud is a comprehensive solution focused on managing the student lifecycle and promoting collaborative relationships with the goal of student success. The solution benefits institutions by enabling them to anticipate students’ needs, illuminating their academic path and empowering students to succeed.

Duke Kunshan University selected global professional services firm Huron to integrate the cloud solution.

“Higher education leaders understand that the benefits of cloud technology go beyond efficiency gains to support their goals of attracting, retaining and graduating quality students,” said Steve Kish, Managing Director, Huron. “By providing students a seamless experience, including remote access to secure data with any type of device, forward-looking institutions like Duke Kunshan University are enhancing the student experience and student success.”

Duke Kunshan University is an innovative partnership between Duke University, Wuhan University, and the City of Kunshan to create a world-class liberal arts and research university offering a range of academic programs for students from China and around the world. A non-profit, joint-venture institution, Duke Kunshan was granted accreditation approval by China’s Ministry of Education in September 2013 and welcomed its inaugural class of students in August 2014. In August 2018, Duke Kunshan University will welcome the first students in its four-year undergraduate degree program. Currently, Duke Kunshan offers four master programs in medical physics, global health, environmental policy and management studies, which grant Duke degrees to its graduates. An undergraduate Global Learning Semester program offers a semester-long learning experience to undergraduate students currently enrolled at other Chinese and international universities.

The Duke Kunshan University campus is located in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China. Located in close proximity to both Shanghai and Suzhou and connected to both by high-speed rail, the city of Kunshan is a center for business, high-tech research and advanced manufacturing and has one of the fastest growing local economies in China.

