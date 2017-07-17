In summer 2018 Lufthansa will fly non-stop from Frankfurt to San José (Costa Rica)

Good news for all fans of Central America: Lufthansa will include the Frankfurt - San José connection in their summer 2018 flight schedule. From 29 March 2018, a non-stop Lufthansa flight will take off every Thursday and Saturday from Frankfurt to the capital city of Costa Rica, the ‘green paradise of Central America’. The connection is thus the second connection offered non-stop by the company from Frankfurt to this region - the first being the connection from Frankfurt to Panama. Both connections complement each other perfectly. So you can now jet off to San José seven times a week from Frankfurt: twice non-stop with Lufthansa, or five times via Panama with a short flight with Lufthansa’s partner Copa Airlines.

Costa Rica combines fascinating landscapes, cloud forests, Caribbean flair and heavenly beaches with impressive national parks and rain forests, and is therefore especially popular with travellers who value ecologically important tourism.

Flights to San José use an Airbus A340-300, which has 279 seats covering Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class. LH518 leaves the Lufthansa Frankfurt hub at 13:45 and arrives in San José in the late afternoon at 17:55 local time. The return flight takes off from San José in the evening at 19:50 and lands at Frankfurt Airport the following day at 15:10 after a flight time of around 11 hours.

For more information and to book Lufthansa flights, go to LH.com on the Internet or call the Lufthansa Service Center on +49 (0) 69 86 799 799 (fixed line rate). Flights can also be booked at Lufthansa travel agency partners, as well as at Lufthansa sales counters at the airport.

The new connection at a glance

Frankfurt (FRA) – San José, Costa Rica (SJO)