McAllen Locksmith Pros Announces The Expansion Of Their Service Areas

McAllen Locksmith Pros recently revealed that the company has expanded their service area to include more locations throughout Texas. In an effort to provide 24-hour locksmith services to more customers, this expansion was made possible due to an increase in mobile units in the area.

In addition to mobile, emergency locksmiths in McAllen, TX, this expansion means that the same services will now be provided by local technicians and available in the following areas:

Alamo, TX

Alton, TX

Donna, TX

Edinburg, TX

Elisa, TX

Hidalgo, TX

Blanca, TX

La Homa, TX

La Joya, TX

Mercedes, TX

Mission, TX

Nurillo, TX

Penitas, TX

Pharr, TX

San Juan, TX

Weslaco, TX

According to company management; “We have spent the past few months increasing our workforce in an effort to serve more areas in TX with local technicians. We are thrilled to announce that all of our new service areas will benefit from our continued commitment to 30 minutes or less response times. And, we look forward to expanding our service areas even further in the coming months.”

About the company: Based in McAllen, TX, McAllen Locksmith Pros provides 24-hour residential, commercial, automotive, and emergency locksmith services in multiple locations in TX. The company is licensed, bonded, and insured, and all services come with an upfront price guarantee. Please refer to the company website to learn more: http://locksmithmcallen.com/