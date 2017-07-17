Liberty Slots player hits $20K progressive jackpot from three-cent bet

A Liberty Slots player found herself in seventh heaven as she turned a three-cent bet into almost $20,000 on ‘7x Lucky Sevens’.

Kim D from PA, who was tragically widowed earlier this year, wasn’t expecting much from the $2 bonus chip she received as a consolation prize from the Liberty Slots daily free slots tournament.

“I play in that event almost every day,” she said. “You get $100 to start and it usually lasts half an hour or so. There’s lots of prizes so you can often win a couple of bucks, which you can then use to play other games.”

Starting with her $2 bonus, Kim started playing $0.25 per spin but soon realized her money wasn’t going to last very long at that rate so she switched to the latest three-reel slot, 7x Lucky Sevens, and dropped her wager to just $0.03.

Little did she know that the game has a ‘Must Win’ jackpot, which can be triggered by any bet at any time, and at 11.50pm on July 5th Kim was the jackpot winner - $19,429.51 from a tiny, three-cent wager.

So why play at Liberty Slots? “I read many reviews on which is the safest casino to play online and Liberty Slots has the best reviews on so many sites,” Kim said, “But my No.1 reason for sticking with Liberty Slots is the fact that the customer service is so friendly, kind, helpful and I always feel I’m being treated with respect.”

And what do you plan to do with this windfall? “I plan on saving my home…my husband passed away suddenly and very unexpected at the age 50 last month,” she said. “Me and my two childrens’ lives were shattered. On top of that, the mortgage company said the life insurance we had on my husband lapsed four years ago so I have to go on paying the mortgage.”

Liberty Slots casino manager Mark Ramirez said: “7x Lucky Sevens is a must win jackpot and Kim’s experience proves that anyone can win. We’re very happy for her and wish her the very best.”

200% sign-up bonus

Liberty Slots is currently offering a special 200% sign-up bonus for new players that includes an additional 50 free spins on their popular slot game ‘Fat Cat’. Redeem coupon ‘WELCOMESPINS200’ on any purchase of $10 or more and receive up to $200 additional, plus the 50 spins!



About Liberty Slots (http://www.libertyslots.eu)

LibertySlots.eu features more than a hundred online casino games including long-popular online slots from Wager Gaming Technology such as Agent Cash, Real Deal and Cleopatra’s Pyramid which is also available in the newly upgraded mobile casino.











