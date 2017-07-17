Bitcoin Deposit and Withdrawals Now a Convenient Option at South African Online Casino

South African online casino players at Springbok Casino can now use Bitcoins for casino deposits and withdrawals. One of the most popular cryptocurrencies for online transactions is now one of many options at the casino cashier.

“Online shoppers use Bitcoins for everything from travel arrangements to Subway sandwiches,” said Springbok Casino Manager Daniel van Wyk. “They’re easy and safe to use and accepted by thousands of online merchants.”

To use Bitcoins, players first put some Bitcoins in a Bitcoins wallet at one of many Bitcoin exchanges. A brief video at the casino explains it: https://www.springbokcasino.co.za/bitcoin

“I’ve been using Bitcoins for online shopping for awhile now,” said one Springbok player. “They’re accepted more and more places now. Plus, for an added bonus, the Bitcoins I’ve kept in my wallet have increased in value quite a bit since I bought them!”

Springbok offers hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming. Its newest game, Bank Bandit 2, is in the download and instant play casinos for desktop and laptop computers and in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets. The sequel to the popular Bank Bandits slot game from RTG has a grouped Wild to increase winning combinations and a Vault bonus game where players can win up to 100 free spins with up to 5X multiplier.

At South Africa’s favorite online casino, all games are played in Rands and customer service is available in English or Afrikaans.

