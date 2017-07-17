Luxury Scotland announces Four Stunning Car Tours

Scotland is a paradise for those who enjoy travelling by car. These are some of my favourite tours and I hope these tours will whet your appetite for discovering our wonderful country.

Driving around Scotland is an exhilarating experience and one of the best ways to discover the spectacular countryside, wide open roads, friendly people and delicious Scottish cuisine. Jeremy Hawkings, CEO of Luxury Scotland shares four of his favourite road trips in this latest article from Luxury Scotland. The tours are a perfect introduction to four special regions of Scotland.

Three of the tours can be completed within a day. These include a short 25 miles trip along Fife’s Coastal Route enjoying spectacular coastal scenery, visit several historic fishing villages, visiting a famous Scottish cheese maker and the option of a boat trip and the chance to photograph puffins, seals and other Scottish wildlife.

On the East Lothian and the Borders Tour there is an opportunity to discover one of the world’s most famous seabird colonies and visit the Glenkinchie Distillery. This tour is about 65 miles long depending on how many Scottish stately homes you decide to visit.

The Road to the Isles is a favourite Scottish’s car tours. It is 50 miles long and runs from Fort William to Mallaig. This route features some of Scotland’s most spectacular scenery including marvellous views of Ben Nevis, the famous Neptune’s Staircase and the idyllic Sands of Morar. You might catch a glimpse of The Jacobite Steam Train as it crosses the Glenfinnan Viaduct featured in the Harry Potter Films.

On the longest of the tours visitors will experience Scotland’s ’Rest and Thankful’ and cross The Bridge over the Atlantic. Approximately 200 miles in length it is worth taking 3 days to enjoy. The route travels through the towns of Inverary and Mynard on Loch Fyne where you can visit Inverary Castle, explore one of Europes top archaeological sites of standing stones, enjoy some of the best Scottish seafood and experience the majesty of Glen Coe.

Jeremy Hawkings, CEO of Luxury Scotland Scotland is quoted as saying: “Scotland is a paradise for those who enjoy travelling by car. I am always in awe of new discoveries and the dramatic landscapes as I travel around Scotland. These are some of my favourite tours and I hope these tours will whet your appetite for discovering our wonderful country.”

The four tours, including interactive maps showing tourist attractions and luxury hotels, are the latest offering from Luxury Scotland and can be found online at: http://www.luxuryscotland.co.uk/car-tours-of-scotland/

