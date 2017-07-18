Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund supports The Elizabeth Hospice Children’s Bereavement Program

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund awards The Elizabeth Hospice a grant of $18,042 in support of the Children’s Bereavement Services.



The Elizabeth Hospice provides the most comprehensive counseling and grief support services for all ages in the region. Services are available to the community-at-large, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced and does not require a patient affiliation. In addition, The Elizabeth Hospice is host to Camp Erin® San Diego, in partnership with The Moyer Foundation’s national network of bereavement camps. Last year, more than 320 children and their families participated in these programs.



“The Elizabeth Hospice is honored to merit this grant award from the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund. Our Children’s Bereavement Services include children’s support groups at our facilities, school-based support groups in 11 school districts and Camp Erin® San Diego,” said Jan Jones, President and CEO of The Elizabeth Hospice. “This is a true gift for children who have experienced the loss of someone close to them. It provides these children an opportunity to develop positive coping mechanisms that explore and express their feelings.”



For more information about The Elizabeth Hospice Children’s Bereavement Services, or how to donate to these important programs for grieving children in our communities, please call (800) 797-2050.



About The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice (elizabethhospice.org) is the region’s most experienced and largest nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider of medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego and the Inland Empire. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 patients and families in the communities we serve, regardless of their ability to pay, and providing specialty services such as Veterans Outreach, Palliative Care, Pediatric and Perinatal Hospice Care and counseling and grief support for all ages through its Center for Compassionate Care, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. To learn more, call (800) 797-2050 or visit our website at www.elizabethhospice.org



