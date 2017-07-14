“Visit the Zoo, Volume One” Video DVD Just Released

JUST RELEASED. Frederick Fichman Publishing company has just released the first volume of its 12-DVD video series, “Visit the Zoo.” This DVD video series brings to life with multimedia the 12-book “Visit the Zoo” book series. Over 120 animals will be featured in this DVD video series.

The purpose of the series is to highlight the behavior and lives of the animals who share our planet. Still photographs, video, wild sound effects, & music will make the viewer feel like they are walking through a typical large city zoo. The target market for the “Visit the Zoo” series is Mid-Grade and Young Teens but the entire series of DVD’s can be enjoyed by all ages. The presentation of the animals and supporting media elements in this series makes the “Visit the Zoo” collection a definitive educational and teaching tool.

These DVD videos are a direct multimedia experience drawn from the “Visit the Zoo” 12-book series. The 12-book digital eBook versions are available at Amazon.com. The print editions are available from Amazon print subsidiary CreateSpace.com. The print editions for the “Visit the Zoo” books have been reviewed and endorsed by the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums in Geneva, Switzerland.

Frederick Fichman Publishing is now in production on Volumes Two and Three. The remaining volumes will follow shortly thereafter. “Visit the Zoo, Volume One” is now available on CreateSpace at: createspace.com/850060628. More information about the “Visit the Zoo” digital, print, and DVD 12-volume series is available on website: www.zooanimals.info.

These DVD videos are produced and directed by author by Frederick Fichman. Mr. Fichman currently has 94 books fiction and non-fiction books published on Amazon and Amazon Create Space.

