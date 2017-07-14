Sunday School Teacher Helps Fellow Christians Find Hope in Christ

What is there – or is there anything – to look for in this troubled world? For long-time Bible school teacher Diane Herbert Brownell, it is the hope of eternal life in Jesus Christ. Such is the central theme of Brownell’s book titled “Grace and Mercy Are Free, and Hope Is Eternal” (WestBow Press, 2016).



As expected from a Christian author, the book is scripturally based. “Grace and Mercy Are Free, and Hope Is Eternal” presents a simple yet insightful to the concepts of grace, mercy, and hope (Christian hope, that is). Brownell explains, and the Scripture affirms, that hope is rooted in the Risen Christ, merciful and righteous. In Christian usage, hope is the confident expectation of all those things which Christ promised to those who believe in Him with regard to the fulfilment of God’s will. And because it is rooted in the resurrection of Christ, hope is the foretaste of the promised joys of heaven, where our real treasure is: eternal life in Christ.



Christians should look towards heaven, put their hope in God, and leave behind their old lives. Everything is under control. Salvation has been provided to those who call upon God.



Brownell’s “Grace and Mercy Are Free, and Hope Is Eternal” is available through http://booksbydiane.com





“Grace and Mercy Are Free, and Hope Is Eternal”

Written by Diane Herbert Brownell

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: August 29, 2016

Paperback price: $9.89



About the Author



Diane Herbert Brownell is foremost a child of God. She teaches Sunday school and has attended or taught Bible school for fifty-plus years. She feels we are inundated on a daily basis with disheartening and stressful situations that result in depression, dissatisfaction, and hopelessness in much of the population. She feels people fail to embrace God’s greatest gift of eternal life through His Son, Jesus, and ultimately miss experiencing the love, joy, and peace an intimate relationship will bring.