Christian Author Celebrates Gifts of Faith and Family

What better way is there to express one’s faith in God and love for family than poetry? Georgian author Steve Sieting published “From Out of the Sand” (WestBow Press, 2013), a collection of imagine-rich, heartwarming Christian and family poems.



Poetry lovers will be quick to notice that “From Out of the Sand” serves as both thanksgiving and tribute to God and family. Sieting, who grew up as an introverted child, acknowledges and thanks his parents for their love, support, and faith through the years (“They Were More than a Parent”). He recalls his last meeting with his mother at her deathbed in “Our Last Good-Bye” and rhymes highly of his father in “Daddy.”



Sieting dos not forget his wife and his mother-in-law, who happens to be the biggest fan of his poems and the very woman who encouraged him in his poetry. In “Our Path to Date” he revisits the time he first met, courted, and eventually wed his wife, a memory he cherishes.



Noteworthy too are the Christian poems in “From Out of the Sand.” Christians among poetry lovers will recognize in “The Lord Is My Shepherd” the theme and tone of Psalm 23, only expanded to incorporate Jesus Christ. “Sacrifice” deals with redemption and salvation and “He Heard Me Cry” speaks about giving oneself wholly to God.



These are just some of the many poems readers will find in Sieting's "From Out of the Sand."





“From Out of the Sand”

Written by Steve Sieting

Published by WestBow Press

Published date August 22, 2013

Paperback price $11.95

About the Author



Steve Sieting attended East Kentwood High School in Michigan and then served in the navy for six years as an electronic technician, serving four years on board a nuclear submarine (USS Snook SSN 592). He and his wife, Lynn, moved to Georgia to raise their daughter and two sons.

