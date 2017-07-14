Devoted Christian Presents “Harmonious” Gospel Account on the Life of Jesus

While devoted Christians are known for their faith and active ministry, not all of them have a good sense of time. They may know the gospel events by heart but they cannot seem to sort them by date or arrange them in the order they happened. While the Synoptic gospel (the gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke) and the Gospel of John hold true the life, death and ministry of Jesus, a number of parallels do not exist among the four gospels. For this reason, Edwin Alan Salhany spent three years harmonizing the gospels with each other to present the story of Jesus in a chronological, easy-to-read format.



The result is the book titled The Gospel “Lite”. The book introduces the story of Jesus in full and in order and without edits and abbreviations. Salhany weaved the gospels together into a continuous, chronological narrative to allow readers to study all four gospels at the same time and compare the differences within the text of each gospel.



Similar works have existed in the past, but what makes Salhany’s The Gospel “Lite” unique is that it uses the King James Version (KJV) of the gospels. In a 2014 survey conducted by the Center for the Study of Religion and American Culture at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), more than half (55 percent) of Americans read the KJV, compared to the bookseller bestseller New International Version (NIV).



The Gospel “Lite” will not only help Christians fully appreciate all four gospels at the same time but also focus their faith on the life and sacrifice of Jesus. The book will get them to think there are no four gospels but four witnesses affirming the existence of Jesus.



The Gospel “Lite”

Written by Edwin Alan Salhany

Published by Xulon Press

Published Date: November 30, 2011

Paperback: $18.99



About the Author



The son of missionary parents, Alan is a lifelong disciple of Christ and a student of the Scriptures. A master mechanic and successful business owner, Alan graduated college Cum Laude with degrees in theology and applied religion. He has served as an industrial arts teacher, Bible and history teacher, school administrator, youth leader, church elder, and lay-preacher. Alan and his wife Sue reside with their family in Ethridge, Tennessee, where they serve their community through their natural food business and their church as local leaders.