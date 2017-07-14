Lightning Strikes Cause Property Damage and Indoor Environmental Concerns

Summer brings an increase in thunderstorms and the threat of lightning strikes. While most lightning makes contact with the ground without causing damage to property, this is not always the case.

A lightning strike to a home or building can cause extensive and costly damage. For example, lightning in Orlando, Florida recently caused widespread damage to an apartment complex. According to local media reports, a number of residents were displaced after the strike that caused fire damage to several units along with smoke and water damage to additional apartments.

Nationwide, much of the property damage associated with lightning strikes is due to fires. Lightning caused fires typically leave behind obvious damage due to flames, but even a small fire that is quickly extinguished can cause widespread smoke damage. In addition to odors, the corrosive effect of smoke residues can begin to cause extensive etching, corrosion and discoloration on indoor surfaces as time passes. Smoke residues can also harm or destroy sensitive electronics.

“Lightning frequently results in water damage if the building’s roof or siding is damaged due to a direct strike or from a tree that was hit and falls on a structure,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Wet building materials and belongings can support the growth of mold in as short as 48 hours if they remain wet or moist. The presence of elevated levels of mold can cause indoor air quality issues as well as increase the cost of repairs. These same repairs can also present exposure hazards due to the presence of lead-based paints and asbestos-containing materials that are still commonly found in many homes and buildings.”

To help to identify exposure risks in damaged properties, testing services are available for smoke residues, odors, water damage, mold, lead and asbestos.



