For the Audi Cup, Audi and Airbnb transform stadium into a home

Audi and Airbnb are going to transform the Allianz Arena into a special home for football fans for the 2017 Audi Cup in early August. A family will have the chance to win an overnight stay directly on the sidelines via Airbnb and be able to watch the games on both match days from their temporary home, with national player and world champion Jérôme Boateng acting as their host.

Audi and Airbnb are partnering for the fifth edition of the Audi Cup on August 1 and 2. Together both companies will make it possible for a family to watch events on both match days directly on the sideline of the Allianz Arena and to even spend the night there. The featured matches are between FC Bayern München, Atlético de Madrid, Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli. The accommodations specifically set up for the Audi Cup will appear as a living room during the day and at night provide the comfort of a bedroom allowing the family to spend the night directly next to the pitch.

After their arrival at the Munich airport, an Audi A7 piloted driving concept will drive the guests autonomously to the stadium for a peek behind the scenes of the Audi Cup. Jérôme Boateng will welcome the winners to their unique temporary home. The family’s children will be able to walk their favorite players onto the pitch before kickoff and subsequently celebrate with the winning teams on the playing field.

To enter, families just need to introduce their family and tell more about the best football-related memory they’ve shared together. The most original and creative submission is up for the win. Interested families can participate at www.airbnb.com/night-at/audicup. Those drawing a blank can still watch the Audi Cup live – from the grandstands. Tickets for both match days are available at www.audicup.com. Day tickets start selling for 20 euros.