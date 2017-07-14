Orange is the New Snack: Ford Creates Mustang-Inspired Orange Fury Ice Cream Sandwich from Coolhaus

This coming Sunday, Ford celebrates National Ice Cream Day with the Mustang-inspired “Orange Fury” ice cream sandwich – created using Coolhaus Premium Ice Cream

Inspired by the new Orange Fury exterior color available on the 2018 Ford Mustang, treats are available on tour around New York City until Sunday and at the Coolhaus Flagship shop in the Los Angeles area this weekend

Sandwiches feature a zesty orange-flavored ice cream between two Vanilla Whoopies, covered in orange icing and an edible wrapper made from potato wafer paper with edible ink

Two cool classics come together this summer as Ford introduces a limited-edition Mustang-inspired Orange Fury ice cream sandwich, created using Coolhaus Premium Ice Cream – the nationally celebrated sweet-treat brand known for unique, sweet-meets-savory flavors you can’t find anywhere else.

Just in time for National Ice Cream Day this Sunday, limited-edition ice cream sandwiches will be given out for free starting today for four days at various locations in New York City in a Coolhaus ice cream truck outfitted with 2018 Mustang decals. Ice cream lovers can also tingle their taste buds with the zesty sweets at the Coolhaus shop in Culver City, California, over the weekend.

Inspired by the new Orange Fury exterior color available on the 2018 Ford Mustang, the treats are the result of Ford color and materials design manager, Barb Whalen, engaging the creative Coolhaus product developers to capture the essence of the iconic pony car and its eye-popping new color.

“I typically focus on things like color research, leather seats and hand stitching, so this was definitely a bit different for me,” said Whalen. “It was fun applying some of those same design philosophies into helping Coolhaus create an ice cream flavor that really embodies the new Orange Fury color.”

The treats are made of two fresh-baked Vanilla Whoopie cookies covered in orange icing, sandwiched around a scoop of the one-of-a-kind Orange Fury ice cream, then wrapped in a unique Mustang-printed edible wrapper made from potato wafer paper with edible ink.

“I’ve always been a fan of the Mustang, and was super excited when they came to us with such a special project,” Coolhaus CEO & Founder Natasha Case said. “We thrive on helping our customers realize their vision and love to help create that special, one-of-a-kind experience – one that really makes an impact.

“We couldn’t be happier that one of the original American classics chose Coolhaus, a new American classic, as a way to add excitement to their latest innovation.”

Customization is an emphasis in the new 2018 Ford Mustang, from its 12 different wheel designs to its customizable 12-inch Digital Instrument Cluster. Performance and appearance packages extend the ability for customers to personalize their Mustang, as do three eye-catching fresh exterior colors – Kona Blue, Royal Crimson and, of course, the new Orange Fury.

To explore customization opportunities for 2018, Mustang fans will be able to build and price their very own pony car by visiting www.ford.com/mustang/2018 starting July 25. The 2018 Mustang is due to reach showrooms this fall.

