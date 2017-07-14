Pemex and the STPRM (Union of Oil Workers of the Mexican Republic) Undersigned the 2017-2019 Collective Labor Contract

Petróleos Mexicanos and the Union of Oil Workers of the Mexican Republic (STPRM by its acronym in Spanish) undersigned the Collective Labor Contract that will rule the company’s labor relations for the 2017-2019 period. The agreement was undersigned by Pemex CEO, José Antonio González Anaya, and the General Secretary of the STPRM, Carlos Romero Deschamps.

In an environment of cordiality, the agreement was signed 20 days before the deadline, which is in itself a historical event. The negotiations were focused on reaching a balance between full respect for the workers’ rights and the implementation of actions that will allow the company to achieve the goals of profitability and modernization established in the 2017-2021 Business Plan.

In its new stage as State Productive Company, the relationship between Petróleos Mexicanos and its union is a topmost priority. In every sense, the daily work and support of Pemex’s workers is essential for meeting the company’s operations and financial goals.

Pemex and the Union agreed on a 3.12% raise to the ordinary salary. The Mixed Commission for Contract Review was established on June 12, while the deadline to reach an agreement was set for the 31st of this month.

The Secretary of Energy and Chairman of the Board of Pemex, Pedro Joaquín Coldwell, and the Deputy Secretary of Labor, Rafael Avante Juárez, were present for the signing of the CLC. The members of the General Executive Committee of the STPRM and the general secretaries of the 36 sections of the union were also present.

