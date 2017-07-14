Honored for outstanding quality: Infineon receives Bosch Global Supplier Award

Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG: “Infineon stands for quality, continuity, and innovation. Our products help make the electric, autonomous, and data-secure vehicle a success.”

Recognized among thousands of suppliers: Robert Bosch GmbH honors Infineon with the ’Bosch Global Supplier Award’. This is the sixth time that Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) has received the award from the world’s largest automotive supplier. Bosch is already the third of global automotive market leaders this year, after Toyota and DENSO, to acknowledge the chip manufacturer for outstanding quality.

With the award, the Bosch Group honors outstanding performance in the manufacture and supply of products or services – notably in the areas of quality, innovation, and logistics. Infineon supplies Bosch, for example, with radar chips for driver assistance systems, microcontrollers for the engine management, and chips for body and convenience applications.

The theme of this year’s award ceremony was ’Partners in Success’ because to Bosch, its suppliers are much more than mere deliverers of parts and components. They are also partners in development and innovation who help Bosch stay competitive: “In the connected world, partnerships are becoming more and more important,” said Dr. Volkmar Denner, Chairman of the Bosch Board of Management. “Hierarchical value chains are turning into value-added networks.”

The award was accepted by Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. “Infineon stands for quality, continuity, and innovation,” said Dr. Ploss. “Our products help make the electric, autonomous, and data-secure vehicle a success. I am proud of the Infineon team’s performance.”

Bosch awards its suppliers every two years. This year marks the fifteenth time. For 2015 and 2016, Bosch honored the 44 best suppliers from eleven countries. Infineon received the award in the category electronics and electromechanics. Other categories are purchasing of indirect material, resale goods, innovation, mechanics as well as raw materials and components. Currently, the Bosch Group’s purchasing and logistics volume amounts to some 60 percent of its total sales (Euro 73.1 billion in the 2016 fiscal year). Electronic and mechanical components are the main items purchased.

Reliable partner in the automotive industry

With a global market share of almost 11 percent, Infineon is one of the two market leaders in chips for automotive electronics. In 2016, the total market for automotive chips was worth US Dollar 30.2 billion (Source: Strategy Analytics, April 2017). Infineon is the technology leader in the areas of driver assistance systems and autonomous driving as well as in electromobility. Its product portfolio for the automotive industry includes sensors, microcontrollers, power semiconductors, and power modules.

Further information

Further information on Infineon’s product portfolio of automotive semiconductors is available at www.infineon.com/automotive.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2016 fiscal year (ending September 30), the company reported sales of about Euro 6.5 billion with more than 36,000 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).