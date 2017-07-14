SAP Announces Leadership Appointments in North America

Stephen Shute assumes the new role of executive vice president and chief business officer for the Americas and Asia Pacific Japan (APJ); Donald J. (DJ) Paoni is elevated to the position of president of Sales for North America; and Dave Spencer moves into the role of chief operating officer for North America.

Over the past two years, Shute served as COO for North America and was instrumental in creating synergies across the portfolio for the benefit of SAP customers, leading much of the day-to-day execution of the region’s operating plan. As EVP and chief business officer, he will have a broad range of responsibilities across the Americas and APJ to ensure top- and bottom-line business performance. Prior to SAP, Shute held senior executive roles at Allscripts and IBM. He will report to Jennifer Morgan, SAP Executive Board Member for Global Customer Operations (GCO).

In the role of president of Sales for North America, Paoni will drive the day-to-day strategy, profitability and customer success in the region. He will report to Morgan, who will maintain her role as president of North America with overall responsibility for the business in the United States and Canada, in addition to her executive board duties.

Since joining SAP in 1996, Paoni has ascended through a series of leadership roles while delivering consistently strong results and establishing himself as a trusted customer advisor. He most recently served as managing director for the Midwest region, responsible for the region’s profitability, strategic direction and all client-related activities. Previously, he served as head of the Strategic Customer Program in North America where he was responsible for establishing the strategic direction and vision for all efforts related to SAP’s top North America–headquartered customers.

In assuming the role of chief operating officer for North America, Dave Spencer will have accountability for the development and consistent execution of SAP’s go-to-market and sales strategies. Since joining SAP in 2006, he has held a number of management and executive leadership sales roles. Most recently, Spencer was managing director of the East region, and prior, was its chief operating officer.

“SAP has the deepest bench of leaders in our industry, and nowhere is that more true than in North America, a critically important region for SAP to deliver on our vision for our customers and drive their digital transformations,” said Jennifer Morgan, Executive Board Member of SAP. “These executives are laser focused on customer success and will play a key role in the next chapter of our company’s growth and innovation.”

