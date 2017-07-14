IBM Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Services, NA

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned IBM as a Leader in the July 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Services, North America, for the third consecutive year. This year, IBM was positioned the highest in ability to execute and furthest in completeness of vision.

IBM believes these results are reflective of the company’s continued leadership in a rapidly changing environment, and believes that one of its main strengths lies in its ongoing shift from a Systems Integrator to a Services Integrator. Comprehensive services integration is poised to become the future of services across the industry, as it gives clients greater visibility into their entire infrastructure and more flexibility as they execute on their wider business objectives.

The wealth of available data in the enterprise today is transforming the way companies analyze it to drive new insights and innovations for their customers. To that end, IBM is now also leveraging its IBM Watson capabilities across its services portfolio to optimize operational efficiency, keep systems secure and available, and automate workflows to save clients valuable time and money.

“Enterprises are demanding capabilities that support their strategic imperatives to deliver innovation throughout their organizations,” says Philip Guido, General Manager of IBM Global Technology Services. “We believe this recognition reaffirms IBM’s leadership position and ability to deliver on both the capabilities needed today and an end-to-end, integrated vision for the future. The services platform will further enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation, and truly capitalize on the value that data, automation, and Watson cognitive solutions will deliver for their organizations.”

Today, IBM operates over 300 global delivery data centers across 54 countries to enable clients with greater flexibility and agility in managing their IT workloads.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About IBM Global Technology Services

IBM Global Technology Services offers end-to-end IT consulting and business services supported by an unparalleled global delivery network that is transforming its business to lead in an era of Cognitive and Cloud. As a cloud services integrator, GTS is managing the services and underlying infrastructure in an integrated and unified way. It is modernizing clients’ IT environments to help them meet the increasingly complex customer demands. GTS provides clients with innovative technology solutions that help them to improve their business processes and in turn, profitability.