Schneider Makes List of Top Third-Party Logistics Providers in North America

Supply chain leaders are always on the lookout for the best third-party logistics providers (3PLs) to serve their business, and critical information is needed in order to make the right decision. The Magic Quadrant, compiled by Gartner, was created for companies that want to evaluate logistics providers doing significant business in North America. Schneider, one of the nation’s leading transportation and logistics providers, made the list because of its expertise and robust offerings to customers.

The second iteration of the Magic Quadrant evaluates the top 18 3PLs to demonstrate how they compare with one another across a variety of detailed criteria. There are two major criteria categories for placement on the Magic Quadrant – Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision – and within each category, there are additional evaluative criteria to inform the final category score. The criteria are designed to define “what good looks like” for logistics providers based on capabilities, strategies, services and operating models. Based on the inclusion criteria listed below, the providers rated are an elite group in their own right.

The final scores charted 3PLs on the Magic Quadrant, and they are identified as either Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries or Niche Players. Schneider was placed in the Challengers quadrant, where 3PLs are said to perform traditional logistics functions exceptionally well for their customers.

Ability to Execute

Product or service

Overall viability

Sales execution/pricing

Market responsiveness/record

Marketing execution

Customer experience

Operations

Completness of Vision

Market understanding

Marketing strategy

Sales strategy

Offering (product) strategy

Business model

Vertical/industry strategy

Innovation

Geographic strategy

“Logistics outsourcing can be an effective strategy to apply innovative technologies that optimize a supply chain’s visibility, flexibility and profitability,” said Mike Kukiela, vice president and general manager of supply chain management at Schneider. “Making this exclusive list shows we offer valuable expertise and resources to customers looking for logistics solutions.”

About Schneider

Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking fleets in North America.