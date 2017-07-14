CEVA is Best Logistics Service Provider - Sea for 3rd year running at 2017 AFLAS Awards

CEVA Logistics, one of the world’s largest supply chain management companies won “Best Logistics Service Provider – Sea” for the third consecutive year at the annual Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards 2017 (AFLAS 2017). This award is a recognition for the company’s excellent service and commitment in providing our customers with ocean supply chain solutions in the region.

Hosted and organized by freight and logistics publication Asia Cargo News, AFLAS 2017 is a platform to recognise companies for demonstrating leadership and consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability. The nomination and voting process allowed the more than 15,000 readers to determine the leading companies in the market, meaning the results are the opinion of service users rather than a panel of judges.

CEVA was nominated in a total of 3 categories, Best 3PL, Best Logistics Service Provider – Sea and Best Green Logistics Operator and took the top spot for Best Logistics Service Provider – Sea. Steven Lee, General Manager for Air Freight and Freight Management received the award at the award ceremony held in Singapore on 29 June.

“To win one award is a great testament to the team’s ongoing dedication and skill but to win the award three times in a row is a remarkable achievement,” says Executive Vice President, South East Asia cluster, Elaine Low.

Thank you to the industry leaders and readers who have voted for us.

