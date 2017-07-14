Tru by Hilton continues unprecedented momentum with second grand opening in McDonough, Georgia

With more than 425 hotels in various stages of development, Tru by Hilton has achieved the fastest-growing pipeline in the history of the hospitality industry. Credit: Tru by Hilton.

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) celebrated Tru by Hilton McDonough, the brand’s second grand opening, near Atlanta. Just weeks after Tru by Hilton’s first-ever grand opening, at Tru by Hilton Oklahoma City Airport, today’s milestone highlights the brand’s impressive momentum - and will be followed by nearly one opening per month for the rest of 2017 and nearly 60 openings in 2018. In less than two months from the grand opening, Tru by Hilton will have four properties open, including Tru by Hilton Cheyenne in Wyoming and Tru by Hilton Lancaster East in Pennsylvania.

“Tru by Hilton is a game-changer in the midscale category, as it’s the first hotel brand to meet the needs of travelers who are seeking something different: simplicity and value without compromising quality and design,” said Alexandra Jaritz, global head, Tru by Hilton. “With 30 properties currently under construction, the proof is in our pipeline - Tru by Hilton McDonough is one of the many Tru by Hilton properties across the country that will change customers’ hotel experiences in the very near future.”

With more than 425 hotels in various stages of development, Tru by Hilton has achieved the fastest-growing pipeline in the history of the hospitality industry and has captured approximately two-thirds of all net pipeline growth associated with the midscale segment since it launched.

“As owners of Tru by Hilton McDonough, we are so lucky to have been a part of the Tru journey since the very beginning,” said Mitch Patel, owner, Vision Hospitality Group, Inc. “Our property was the first Tru by Hilton to break ground, and now our guests will be among the first of many to experience this transformative brand - and the reinvented midscale hotel stay.”

Developed from the ground up using consumer and owner feedback, and brought to market just

16 months from when it launched at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS), Tru by Hilton offers a brand-new hotel experience that is vibrant, affordable and young-at-heart. It is energetic, but it is relaxing and comfortable. It is familiar, and it is also unexpected. It is uniquely Tru.

Tru by Hilton thinks differently and is a game changer in the midscale segment:

All new-build brand, which drives the consistency of experience for our guests

Reimagined, enlarged lobby with 2,880 square feet of public space with areas to work, play games, eat or lounge

Breakfast is reinvented with the build-your-own complimentary “Top It” breakfast bar that has 30 sweet and savory toppings so guests can create their own healthy or indulgent morning masterpieces

Rooms are modern and designed to make every square foot count, with natural light from oversized windows, 55" TV with 150 DIRECTV channels and bright all-shower bathrooms with premium bath amenities

National and local brand gourmet snacks and drinks - including single-serve beer and wine - are available 24/7 in the “Eat. & Sip.” market located in the heart of the lobby

Tech savvy hotel with mobile check-in, Digital Key, free, superfast Wi-Fi, remote printing, social media wall, lobby and market iPads, super-charging stations and accessibility to outlets everywhere

A fitness center that leverages the latest fitness trends through barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio and flexibility gear, plus guests can get workout ideas from the fitness center tablet

All the benefits of a Hilton Honors membership are available to Tru by Hilton guests

Tru by Hilton McDonough boasts 90 rooms and is located at 251 Avalon Court, conveniently 30 minutes south of Atlanta. The property is owned by McDonough Hotel Partners.