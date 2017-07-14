Pfizer Announces FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for XELJANZ® (tofacitinib citrate) for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

Pfizer Inc. announced that the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XELJANZ® (tofacitinib citrate), an investigational oral treatment for adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), has been accepted for filing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA has provided an anticipated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date in March 2018 for the sNDA.

“Ulcerative colitis is a debilitating inflammatory disease that impacts the physical, emotional and social well-being of nearly one million people in the United States, many of whom are not able to manage their disease,” said Michael Corbo, Chief Development Officer, Inflammation & Immunology, Global Product Development, Pfizer Inc. “We look forward to working with the FDA as they consider the application for tofacitinib in UC, with the goal of offering, if approved, the first oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor as a therapeutic option for people living with moderately to severely active UC.”

The sNDA submission package included data from three pivotal Phase 3 studies from the Oral Clinical Trials for tofAcitinib in ulceratiVE colitis global clinical development program (OCTAVE Induction 1, OCTAVE Induction 2 and OCTAVE Sustain) evaluating the safety and efficacy of tofacitinib in patients with moderately to severely active UC, and OCTAVE Open, the open label long-term extension study of tofacitinib in patients who completed or who had treatment failure in OCTAVE Sustain, or who were non-responders in OCTAVE Induction 1 or 2.=10.5px Full results from OCTAVE Induction 1, OCTAVE Induction 2 and OCTAVE Sustain were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in May 2017.

About Ulcerative Colitis

UC is a chronic, debilitating and often misunderstood inflammatory bowel disease that affects millions of people worldwide.=10.5px Symptoms of UC can include chronic diarrhea with blood and mucus, abdominal pain and cramping, fever and weight loss. While the exact cause of UC is unknown, it is believed to be the result of complex interactions between multiple factors that include genetic predisposition and an exaggerated immune response to a microbial trigger. UC can have a significant effect on work, family and social activities. Despite receiving treatment, half of patients continue to experience symptoms. Under these circumstances, surgery to remove the colon (colectomy), may be considered for some patients.

About Tofacitinib Citrate

Tofacitinib citrate is a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor. It is not currently approved for the treatment of UC.

As the developer of tofacitinib, Pfizer is committed to advancing the science of JAK inhibition and enhancing understanding of tofacitinib through robust clinical development programs in the treatment of immune-mediated inflammatory conditions.

XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR U.S. Label Information

XELJANZ (tofacitinib citrate)/XELJANZ XR (tofacitinib citrate) extended-release is a prescription medicine called a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor. XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR is used to treat adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in which methotrexate did not work well. In rheumatoid arthritis, XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR may be used as a single agent or in combination with methotrexate (MTX) or other non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Use of XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR in combination with biologic DMARDs or potent immunosuppressants, such as azathioprine and cyclosporine, is not recommended.

It is not known if XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR is safe and effective in people with hepatitis B or C.

XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR is not for people with severe liver problems.

It is not known if XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR is safe and effective in children.

Important Safety Information

XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR can lower the ability of the immune system to fight infections. Some people can have serious infections while taking XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR, including tuberculosis (TB), and infections caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses that can spread throughout the body. Some people have died from these infections. Healthcare providers should test patients for TB before starting XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR, and monitor them closely for signs and symptoms of TB and other infections during treatment. People should not start taking XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR if they have any kind of infection unless their healthcare provider tells them it is okay.

People may be at a higher risk of developing shingles.

XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR may increase the risk of certain cancers by changing the way the immune system works. Lymphoma and other cancers, including skin cancers, can happen in patients taking XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR.

The risks and benefits of treatment should be considered prior to initiating XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR in patients with chronic or recurrent infection; who have been exposed to tuberculosis; with a history of a serious or an opportunistic infection; who have resided or traveled in areas of endemic tuberculosis or endemic mycoses; or with underlying conditions that may predispose them to infection.

Viral reactivation, including cases of herpes virus reactivation (e.g., herpes zoster), was observed in clinical studies with XELJANZ.

Use of live vaccines should be avoided concurrently with XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR. Update immunizations in agreement with current immunization guidelines prior to initiating XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR therapy.

Some people who have taken XELJANZ with certain other medicines to prevent kidney transplant rejection have had a problem with certain white blood cells growing out of control (Epstein Barr virus-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder).

Some people taking XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR can get tears in their stomach or intestines. This happens most often in people who also take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, or methotrexate. Patients should tell their healthcare provider right away if they have fever and stomach-area pain that does not go away, or a change in bowel habits. XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR should be used with caution in patients who may be at increased risk for gastrointestinal perforation (e.g., patients with a history of diverticulitis), or who have a narrowing within their digestive tract.

Some people taking XELJANZ have had changes in certain lab test results including low blood cell counts, increases in certain liver tests, and increases in cholesterol levels. Healthcare providers should do blood tests before starting patients on XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR and while they are taking XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR, to check for these side effects. Normal cholesterol levels are important to good heart health. Healthcare providers may stop XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR treatment because of changes in blood cell counts or liver test results.

Use of XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR in patients with severe hepatic impairment is not recommended.

Patients should tell their healthcare providers if they plan to become pregnant or are pregnant. It is not known if XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR will harm an unborn baby. To monitor the outcomes of pregnant women exposed to XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR, a registry has been established. Physicians are encouraged to register patients and pregnant women are encouraged to register themselves by calling 1-877-311-8972.

Patients should tell their healthcare providers if they plan to breastfeed or are breastfeeding. Patients and their healthcare provider should decide if they will take XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR or breastfeed. They should not do both.

In carriers of the hepatitis B or C virus (viruses that affect the liver), the virus may become active while using XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR. Healthcare providers may do blood tests before and during treatment with XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR.

Common side effects of XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR include upper respiratory tract infections (common cold, sinus infections), headache, diarrhea, and nasal congestion, sore throat, and runny nose (nasopharyngitis).

Please click the direct link to the full prescribing information for XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR, including BOXED WARNING and Medication Guide: http://labeling.pfizer.com/ShowLabeling.aspx?id=959.

