Satellite Winners from Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes are Off to  Austria Next Week -- Videos from EPC Velden Coming Soon

Online satellite tournament winners from Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Poker are on their way to Austria next week where they’ll compete in the prestigious Main Event of the European Poker Championship in Velden. Video reports from the tournament, featuring interviews with the players, will be online beginning July 27th.



The online poker players each won a $4000 prize package that includes €2700 buy-in to the EPC main event (July 27th to 30th), accommodation at a premium hotel close to the casino and cash for travel expenses.



This year the EPC Velden prize pool is estimated to be over €700,000 (over $770,000). Players from all over Europe (especially Germany and Italy) will play tournaments and cash games on more than 40 tables at the exclusive lakeside resort.



Sven, one of the online poker champions on the Intertops team, is a German tennis coach. This is his second European Poker Championship and he looks forward to returning to the Austrian spa resort for another poker holiday.



“Last year there were a lot of good players and a big prize pool. ” he said. “Like last year, I’ll make this a vacation, go swimming, go out a little bit, then play the tournament. The casino is very beautiful – and there are a lot of cash games to play as well!”



Every day Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes host a variety of online poker tournaments including three daily free rolls and the $1500 GTD Sundowner at 7:15 Eastern every evening. This weekend the hot ticket is the Sunday Six Max six-handed tournaments series $200 GTD, $550 GTD or $1200 GTD. Sunday Six Max details are available at: https://poker.intertops.eu/en/promo/168-the-sunday-six-max and https://www.juicystakes.eu/promotions/sunday-six-max. Players can register for any of these tournaments under the Tournaments tab in the poker software.

Watch this online poker news story on YouTube