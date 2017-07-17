Best Selling Book, “Regenerative Medicine,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 07/21/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Darla Logan’s new book, “Regenerative Medicine: Proven Ways to Eliminate Pain, Restore Mobility, and Repair Athletic Injuries.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on July 17th.

Every day there are thousands of people suffering from pain. Pain that in many cases is debilitating. With over 40% of Americans suffering from ongoing pain, a loss of an estimated $300 billion annually in lost productivity, and an estimated 2 million people currently addicted to opioid pain medication, our current model in the treatment of pain can reasonably be considered broken. Yet, with all of this, the majority are still not informed about Regenerative Medicine, options for non-surgical repair of orthopedic pain conditions. From knee pain, to neck pain, to low back pain, exploring Regenerative Medicine as a treatment option is in your best interest.

Dr. Logan shares how and why Regenerative Injection Techniques may be right for the treatment of your pain. She explores the innate healing ability encompassed in your body and how, tapping in to the immune system may heal your injury. It’s time to put away the “band-aid” treatments and learn about safe and effective non-surgical treatments.

“Regenerative Medicine” by Darla Logan will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (07/17/2017 – 07/21/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073FYLN7D. “Regenerative Medicine” has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“My health is always a priority for me and this book has definitively helped. Great pieces of advice and really good information.” – Alexander L.

“As an athlete, I am constantly trying to stay pain free and yet push my body to its limits. Understanding the body is so important. I found this book to be extremely helpful. Great insights and practical advice to help anyone get better results.” – Sam J.

About the Author:

Dr. Darla L. Logan is an accomplished Naturopathic Medical Doctor, based in Scottsdale, AZ. While some patients refer to her as ‘a healer’, she prefers to identify herself as a ‘facilitator’ of change. As a physician, her objective is to discover and treat the root cause of disease rather than simply applying a band-aid solution. In doing so, Dr. Logan helps to restore and transform the quality of life of hundreds of patients every year.

