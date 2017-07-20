“Mass Persuasion Method,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (07/21/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Bushra Azhar’s new book, “Mass Persuasion Method : Activate the 8 Psychological Switches That Make People Open Their Hearts, Minds and Wallets for You (Without Knowing Why They are Doing It).” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on July 21st.

This book explores an entirely new & revolutionary approach to persuading the masses to do your bidding. To become a persuasion powerhouse, start by imagining the human brain as an electrical circuit with 8 psychological switches that all need to be turned on for an effortless YES. 90% of purchasing decisions in the buyer’s mind are the result of someone sparking that circuit into action. The result? People stop scrolling and start drooling because you have tapped into their deepest, darkest desires. Consumers scramble for their credit cards because you have managed to position your products, your ideas and YOURSELF as irresistible. People take to their social media soapboxes on your behalf, telling the world how much they love you. And the best part about this excuse-disarming, desire-cultivating, wallet-opening thing called persuasion is that you don’t have to be a natural at persuasion, to persuade!



Here are the eight persuasion switches in Mass Persuasion Method that once activated turn you into a master persuader:

PERSUASION SWITCH #1 THE PRESTIGE SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #2 THE BELIEVABILITY SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #3 THE PARITY SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #4 THE CURIOSITY SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #5 THE URGENCY SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #6 THE DESIRABILITY SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #7 THE EDUTAINMENT SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #8 THE RELATABILITY SWITCH



This book will not only show you the science and psychology behind each switch but will also give you specific, hands-on tactics that you can use on your websites, your social media & your client communications to hook, pull, draw, magnetize and altogether mesmerize your customers and potential customers into buying from you, above everyone else in your industry…and not just once, but over and over again.

“Mass Persuasion Method” by Bushra Azhar will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (07/21/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073BQP4PQ. “Mass Persuasion Method” has a 4.9-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Bushra is a master teacher -- clear in her direction, strategic in her methods and entertaining in her presentation. I’ve learned a great deal from her and so glad to have her book to have my first-look manual when creating copy. Looking forward to putting her teaching into practice and accepting as many credit cards as possible from those I’ll persuade to buy my products.” – Aurora J.

“Not your run of the mill business book, but then again, Bushra is uniquely extraordinary. Her Mass Persuasion Methods, insights and strategies are easy to follow and easy to apply to whatever business you are in. She will flood your mind with creative, yet doable, ideas while tickling your heartstrings and provoking countless nods of agreement. It is impossible to say no to Bushra. She is an expert at getting you to say yes, yes and yes again. More importantly, she will teach you how to do the same with your clients and/or buyers while finding your voice and being true to yourself. Keep this book near and dear to you. Refer to it often and then prepare to embrace the many opportunities that await you when you follow Bushra’s advice. It promises to be a wonderful ride.” – Linda L.

About the Author:

Bushra Azhar believes that human beings are irrational and trying to persuade someone through a rational argument is like trying to stop a 5 year old from Odin on M&Ms by recounting the evils of high fructose corn syrup.

She is a Persuasion Strategist and Founder of The Persuasion Revolution, where tiny businesses make big bucks, using Psychology of Persuasion. She started The Persuasion Revolution in July 2014 and managed to go from an absolute nobody with zero connections and subzero sales to $1M+ in sales, an email list of 23,000 and a buyer list of 4,000 in less than two years.

