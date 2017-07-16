Bushra Azhar’s “Mass Persuasion Method” - Free Download Tomorrow (07/17/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Bushra Azhar’s new book, “Mass Persuasion Method : Activate the 8 Psychological Switches That Make People Open Their Hearts, Minds and Wallets for You (Without Knowing Why They are Doing It).” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on July 17th.

This book explores an entirely new & revolutionary approach to persuading the masses to do your bidding. To become a persuasion powerhouse, start by imagining the human brain as an electrical circuit with 8 psychological switches that all need to be turned on for an effortless YES. 90% of purchasing decisions in the buyer’s mind are the result of someone sparking that circuit into action. The result? People stop scrolling and start drooling because you have tapped into their deepest, darkest desires. Consumers scramble for their credit cards because you have managed to position your products, your ideas and YOURSELF as irresistible. People take to their social media soapboxes on your behalf, telling the world how much they love you. And the best part about this excuse-disarming, desire-cultivating, wallet-opening thing called persuasion is that you don’t have to be a natural at persuasion, to persuade!



Here are the eight persuasion switches in “Mass Persuasion Method” that once activated turn you into a master persuader:

PERSUASION SWITCH #1 THE PRESTIGE SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #2 THE BELIEVABILITY SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #3 THE PARITY SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #4 THE CURIOSITY SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #5 THE URGENCY SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #6 THE DESIRABILITY SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #7 THE EDUTAINMENT SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #8 THE RELATABILITY SWITCH



This book will not only show you the science and psychology behind each switch but will also give you specific, hands-on tactics that you can use on your websites, your social media & your client communications to hook, pull, draw, magnetize and altogether mesmerize your customers and potential customers into buying from you, above everyone else in your industry…and not just once, but over and over again.

“Mass Persuasion Method” by Bushra Azhar will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (07/17/2017 – 07/21/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073BQP4PQ. “Mass Persuasion Method” has a 4.9-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“For entrepreneurs, small business owners, creatives, and online marketers, there are “good reads” and “must reads”… And then there is Bushra Azhar’s The Mass Persuasion Method. Every single switch of Bushra’s 8 Persuasion Switches is a sales-multiplier. My own business (and those of my clients) is proof of that. Let me put it this way -- it’s the difference between marketing on a wing and a prayer, and OWNING your marketing. The chapter on email marketing was my favorite, specifically because SO many “experts” and “poo-rus” (as Bushra calls them) claim to share all the best secrets of email marketing… And then they tell you that if you see 20-30% open rates and 1-5% click through rates… That’s a good day. In contrast, there are Bushra’s mad strategies to implement her 8 Persuasion Switches (I won’t name them here -- just buy the damn book). With her 80-90% email open rates and 50%+ click through rates, you know this woman is doing something different. She’s doing the Mass Persuasion Method. So buy this book. And persuade the masses, too.” – Josh D.

“I still remember the first time someone said to me: ‘I love getting your emails’ or the time someone said: ‘please send your emails every day.’ Here I was just trying to sell my ‘market’ and people were actually enjoying my emails. Well Bushra is the secret behind these emails that people love. If you’re looking for direction on how to send better emails, or how to write so that people respond, then this is one of the best resources out there, and for this price…well, it’s a no-brainer.” – Osayi K.

About the Author:

Bushra Azhar believes that human beings are irrational and trying to persuade someone through a rational argument is like trying to stop a 5 year old from Odin on M&Ms by recounting the evils of high fructose corn syrup.

She is a Persuasion Strategist and Founder of The Persuasion Revolution, where tiny businesses make big bucks, using Psychology of Persuasion. She started The Persuasion Revolution in July 2014 and managed to go from an absolute nobody with zero connections and subzero sales to $1M+ in sales, an email list of 23,000 and a buyer list of 4,000 in less than two years.

