CytoSport, Inc. Signs Partnership with the Australian Football League

CytoSport, Inc., a leading sports nutrition company owned by Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) and the maker of MUSCLE MILK® premium protein products, has signed a multi-year partnership with the Australian Football League (AFL), the country’s premier professional football code. The deal includes a variety of multi-media marketing elements including the use of the AFL logo on MUSCLE MILK® product packaging at retail in Australia, digital assets, product support for specific teams and other unique marketing elements that will be used to promote the partnership.

The partnership was planned and supported by Hormel Foods International Corporation, the international division of CytoSport, Inc.’s parent company, Hormel Foods Corporation.

“CytoSport, Inc. has a deep history of supporting elite sports leagues, teams, facilities and athletes, and we’re excited to expand that legacy into Australia through the partnership with the AFL,” said Larry L. Vorpahl, group vice president and president of Hormel Foods International Corporation. “This partnership aligns with our strategy to become a multi-national division and helps strengthen and communicate our commitment to providing leading nutritional support to world-class athletes around the globe. We’re proud to be a part of the AFL and support its athletes, teams and dedicated fan base.”

MUSCLE MILK® products sold in Australia are manufactured locally with ingredients sourced from the region.

Richard Simkiss, general manager of commercial for the AFL, welcomed the relationship with CytoSport, Inc., and said the AFL was pleased to support a high quality protein product made in Australia.

“Nutrition and protein supplements are a critical part of elite sporting performance, and we are pleased to be partnering with a high quality and globally-recognised company which delivers products made in Australia with locally-sourced ingredients,” said Simkiss.

MUSCLE MILK® products in Australia are available for purchase in Woolworths, United Petroleum sites, On the Run, Anytime Fitness, Snap Fitness, Goodlife and other sports nutrition retailers throughout the country. The MUSCLE MILK® brand is also the official protein partner of the Geelong Cats, a professional football club part of the AFL.

