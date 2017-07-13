Sustainability Wins Vegetable Oil Consumers in Hungary

Bunge’s Vénusz brand of bottled sunflower oil in Hungary is growing sales at major supermarkets by showcasing the brand’s active efforts to support a healthy natural environment.

Called “Together we take care of the environment,” Vénusz’s marketing campaign promotes the brand’s commitment to the environment. It focuses on the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) “Plus” seal, a hallmark of sustainable agriculture and sourcing, found on every bottle of Vénusz sunflower oil since 2016. Point of purchase displays, coupons, trade and consumer advertising, and social media marketing bring the Vénusz sustainability message to life in a colorful and friendly way.

“Our campaign assures consumers that we care about our ingredients the same way they do when preparing food for their loved ones,” said Andrea Rajz, Vénusz brand marketing manager.

The campaign has helped boost Vénusz sales and was recognized by POS World as a top in-store program.

“The greatest reward is that our consumers respond well to our sustainability approach,” said Anna Najdenova, food & ingredients director for Bunge EMEA.

To learn more, visit Vénusz online at www.venusz.hu.