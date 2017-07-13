Hibiki 21 Years Old Named “Supreme Champion Spirit” Top Award of Global Spirits Competition “International Spirits Challenge” Held in UK

Suntory Whisky Hibiki 21 Years Old was honored with the “Supreme Champion Spirit” award at the International Spirits Challenge 2017 awards ceremony held on Wednesday, July 12 (local time). This was the 22nd holding of the International Spirits Challenge, a global competition held in London which recognizes outstanding quality and excellence in spirits.

This year, Hibiki 21 Years Old won the “Supreme Champion Spirit” award, in addition to winning a “Trophy” award (best-in-category) in the “World Whisky” category. The “Supreme Champion Spirit” award is bestowed upon the most outstanding product from among Trophy award winners across all categories. This means that Hibiki 21 Years Old was selected as the top spirit out of 1,480 entries spanning across all categories recognized in the competition. It is the fifth year in a row for Hibiki 21 Years Old to win a “Trophy” award (best-in-category).

Suntory Spirits was also recognized as “World Whisky Producer of the Year,” an award bestowed upon one whisky maker in the “World Whisky” category for producing a wide variety of high-quality products.

We sincerely believe these awards to be a further testament to our masterful blending techniques in making whisky and high levels of product quality recognized by consumers around the world.

▼About Suntory Whisky Hibiki 21 Years Old

This whisky is a blend of rare and meticulously selected mature malt and grain whiskies aged over 21 years. With aromas of sweet dried fruit and a spicy flavor, it is characterized by a solemn, refined richness and profound, lingering echoes.

▼ Award Names and Recipients

Supreme Champion Spirit

Trophy in the World Whisky category: Suntory Whisky Hibiki 21 Years Old

World Whisky Producer of the Year: Suntory Spirits Limited