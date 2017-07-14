Author Lends A Hand For The Weakened Soul To Open Their Hearts To God/Source/Creator

Our life is filled with many uncertainties and unexpected endeavors. Sometimes we feel very weak and helpless. And even more sad, is that we somehow get lost along the way. We are shrouded by the many pains and breakdowns. In the book, “Healing and Transformation: Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary,” we are offered by Dr. Eric Alsterberg an opportunity to transform and have a more renewed positive life.

This how-to manual brings us closer to the God/Source/Creator as he speaks through each of our hearts. The author lets us learn the ways to heal our emotional wounds and distress and restore back our life through spiritual enlightenment. The many insights on the different shortcomings and difficulties that we face as well as the author’s outlook of being optimistic amidst the trials were shared and detailed in his writing. More importantly, he shares how to relinquish our psychological and spiritual egos and once again walk the spiritual path of non-judgement, forgiveness of self and others, and unconditional love.

This book will teach you to be more compassionate to yourself, your loved ones as well as to the bigger community. It will remind you greatly of the importance of surrendering our lives in the hands of God/Source/Creator and embracing the core values of non-judgement, forgiveness and unconditional love.

This is a truly inspiring book that will provide you guidance and reflections. This will further usher you a clear understanding and realization that there is hope in Him. This book is a good food for the soul.

“Healing and Transformation: Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary”

Written by Eric Alsterberg

Published by Eloquent Books

Published date February 21, 2009

Paperback price $9.99

About the Author

Dr. Eric Alsterberg is a writer, psychologist, and certified hypnotherapist. He is actively involved in spiritual teachings, mentoring others through his expertise in metaphysics. He is a member of the Association for Research and Enlightenment (the Edgar Cayce Foundation), the Astara Mystery School. He practices The Reconnection, Eric Pearl’s healing method and Matrix Energetics. Dr. Alsterberg lives in Michigan.

