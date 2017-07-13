Huawei Releases FusionServer V5, its Latest Generation Server Series Designed to Power Digital Transformation in the Enterprise

Huawei has announced the global release of its latest-generation FusionServer series servers the FusionServer V5. The new server, announced at Microsoft Inspire in Washington D.C., is designed to power digital transformation in the enterprise. The FusionServer V5 series servers run on the Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors.

In an era when hybrid IT deployment is common for data centers and clouds, new types of workloads continue to emerge from applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and graphics processing. General-purpose, or universal, computing and heterogeneous computing are both common means of computation in such a context. The latest-generation Huawei FusionServer series has been deeply optimized for new, as well as traditional workloads, with a full range of support for the Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors.

“The enterprise digital transformation is advancing into greater depths, engaging more and more industries,” Qiu Long, President, IT Server Product Line, Huawei. ”Service workloads are increasingly diversified, accompanied by changes that are faster than ever before. Higher computing efficiency and agility are the new drivers for computing industry innovations"

Huawei’s FusionServer portfolio includes modular servers, such as the traditional 2-socket (2S) to 8-socket (8S) rack servers, X series high-density servers, and E series blade servers, as well as G series heterogeneous computing platform. This lineup of innovative servers continues to turbocharge computing efficiency from the service workload and deployment mode perspectives, meeting enterprises’ requirements for boosting productivity and driving down costs in hybrid IT deployments. Additionally, the new servers offer leading-edge features that enable easy management and energy efficiency options to help enterprises consistently slash O&M costs.

The latest-generation FusionServer series also support various hard drive configuration options, like all-NVMe SSD or mixed hard drive configurations. The servers have been enhanced in both storage density and performance, and support rich LAN on motherboard (LOM) network options to help simplify network deployment and management. The servers can be combined with other Huawei solutions, such as hybrid cloud and edge computing, to achieve higher computing efficiency. Additionally, Huawei has enhanced the integration of its eSight Server management software, which brings new levels of convenience and efficiency with an automated, smart management system for devices.

At Microsoft Inspire, Huawei also revealed more details for the Huawei Hybrid Cloud for the Microsoft Azure Stack built on Huawei V5 servers. Microsoft and Huawei plan to continue collaboration in the server space.

In addition to the new servers, Huawei also showcased a range of new products and solutions including the KunLun Mission Critical Server, next-generation cloud AI hardware platform, FusionCube Hyper-Converged Infrastructure, hybrid cloud solutions, and edge computing-enabled intelligent video analytics solution at the event.

According to the 2017 Q1 global server market report released by Gartner, Huawei servers recorded 19.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth by overall shipment volume, ranking No. 3 globally(*1). Huawei has also seen a 39.4% YoY growth(*2) in its server sales revenue. With the launch of the latest-generation servers, Huawei is positioned to enable and catalyze the digital transformation process for global enterprises.

----

Source 1: Gartner “Market Share: Servers, Worldwide, 1Q17 Update” 06 June 2017

Source 2: Gartner, Market Share: Servers, Asia/Pacific, 1Q17 Update, 07 June 2017