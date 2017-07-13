Suzuki Launches New Swift Compact Car Equipped with Hybrid System in Japan

Suzuki Motor Corporation has launched new versions of Swift compact car equipped with hybrid system in Japan on 12 July, 2017.

Suzuki’s unique hybrid system installed on the new versions of Swift HYBRID SG and Swift HYBRID SL combines a Motor Generator Unit (MGU) to an Auto Gear Shift (AGS). MGU is a compact driving motor that instantly boasts a big amount of energy, while AGS is a lightweight, compact, and efficient transmission. In addition to driving assist with its motor function, the system automatically stops the engine and switches to EV driving when the vehicle is running at a constant speed or during creeping.

The system offers two driving modes to let the driver select between brisk driving, and driving with priority on fuel efficiency by increasing the frequency of EV driving. While keeping the excellent handling of the Swift, it combines high fuel efficiency of 32.0km/L*and direct drive feel thanks to AGS and MGU.

The vehicle weight is kept within 1,000kg, and it qualifies for eco-car tax breaks in Japan.

Swift HYBRID SL variant is equipped with paddle shift which lets the driver enjoy quick acceleration feel and sporty shift feel. Plus, it comes with standard equipment of advanced safety features including the Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) collision-mitigating system that features a monocular camera and laser sensor to detect pedestrians and vehicles ahead, as well as SRS curtain airbags and front seat SRS side airbags.