Cyber-Attack: Return to Normal Operations

Following our previous announcement regarding the cyber-attack which impacted SaintGobain on June 27, 2017, we are pleased to announce that the last operations which were still experiencing difficulties returned to normal at the start of the week.

Saint-Gobain’s teams have made all efforts to minimize disruption to our customers and since early July the vast majority of our businesses have been operating normally. No personal data was disclosed to any third party. We do not expect the event to have any future commercial impact.

We are in the process of evaluating the financial consequences of the cyber-attack and will communicate further in our H1 results on July 27, 2017. At this stage our preliminary assessment is that the impact on first half sales should be limited to around 1%, some of which could be regained in the third quarter.

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

