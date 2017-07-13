Preventing Legionnaires’ Disease in California’s Heath Care Facilities

According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), there are approximately 250 cases of legionellosis reported every year in California. Legionellosis is a respiratory disease caused by inhaling Legionella bacteria found in small droplets of water. Infection can result in a serious form of pneumonia known as Legionnaires’ disease. The same bacteria can also cause Pontiac fever, a less serious infection.

Many people exposed to Legionella do not become ill, but there are some groups that are at greater risk of infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists these groups as people 50 years or older; current or former smokers; people with a chronic lung disease (like COPD or emphysema); those with a weak immune system from diseases like cancer, diabetes or kidney failure; and people who take drugs that suppress the immune system.

Since many of these at-risk individuals can be found getting treatment for various health conditions in hospitals and medical facilities, healthcare providers need to be aware of the potential for Legionella contamination. To address these concerns, the CDC recently published a new edition of Vitalsigns™ entitled Legionnaires’ Disease – A problem for health care facilities. In it, the CDC shares the fact that Legionnaires’ disease kills 25% of those who get it from a health care facility. However, the document also states that four in five issues leading to healthcare-associated outbreaks could be prevented with an effective water management program.

“California healthcare providers should take notice of the preventive steps provided in the CDC’s new publication to prevent infections from occurring in their facilities,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “Water management programs are essential in these types of sensitive environments. At LA Testing, we offer traditional culturing techniques and the latest PCR and DNA sequencing test methods for the rapid identification of Legionella. This testing supports water management programs and is crucial for preventing outbreaks. We are also hosting a free Legionella workshop for industry professionals on July 19th at the Grand Long Beach Event Center located in Long Beach, California.”

