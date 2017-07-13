Nikon to Support “17th FINA World Championships”

Nikon Corporation (Kazuo Ushida, President, Tokyo) is pleased to announce its official partnership with the Fédération International de Natation (FINA) at the 17th FINA World Championships (July 14 to 30, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary).

The FINA World Championships is a prestigious biennial aquatic sports event hosted by FINA, which is made up of 208 member federations. The Championships, which is recognized as an important international contest, will feature a total 75 events in six aquatic sports, namely swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, open water swimming, and synchronized swimming. Approximately 2,500 top athletes from approximately 190 countries and areas worldwide will participate in the Championships. Nikon first partnered with FINA in 2007 and since then has continued to support both the FINA World Championships and the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m).

As an official FINA partner, the Nikon logo will be conspicuous throughout, appearing on the men’s bibs, photographers’ bibs and at the pool side. Moreover, Nikon branding will be present during the championships and the Nikon 100th anniversary logo will be visible to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its establishment. In addition, a special website “FINA/Nikon Gallery” will be launched to showcase images of the athletes and championships. Furthermore, for the professional photographers covering this event, Nikon Professional Services (NPS) will set up a service center to offer support and services, including equipment inspections, cleaning, minor repairs and the loan of equipment.