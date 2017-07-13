National Bank increases its Canadian prime rate from 2.70% to 2.95%, effective July 13, 2017.

About National Bank of Canada

With $239 billion in assets as at April 30, 2017, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada’s leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has more than 21,000 employees and is widely recognized as a top employer. The Bank’s securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank’s activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.