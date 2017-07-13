ChemChina participation in Syngenta exceeds 98 percent threshold

Following the purchase of additional Syngenta shares, ChemChina’s participation in Syngenta has exceeded 98% of Syngenta’s share capital.

As a consequence, ChemChina has filed a petition with the Basel Appellate Court to cancel the remaining Syngenta shares that are not held by ChemChina or any of its affiliates. Holders of these Syngenta shares will receive the offer price of USD 465 per Syngenta share following completion of the court proceedings.

In parallel, Syngenta will apply for the de-listing from the SIX Swiss Exchange of its shares, to become effective promptly following completion of the court proceedings.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter® at www.twitter.com/Syngenta.