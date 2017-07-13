Epson Teams Up with Manchester United and City of Angels FC to Offer Free Soccer Clinic and the Chance for Local Youth Athletes to Meet Manchester United Stars

Who

Epson is partnering with City of Angels FC and Manchester United to host two free events for local youth soccer players based in the Los Angeles, Calif. area. The two free events include a Manchester United Soccer Schools clinic, as well as a meet and greet session with Manchester United coaching staff and first team players.

What

Children ages 8-12 will have the opportunity to participate in a free soccer clinic led by Manchester United Soccer Schools coaching staff, with featured appearances from Manchester United legends Bryan Robson, Denis Irwin, Mikael Silvestre, and Dwight Yorke.

Those who register online to participate will receive a free shirt with the “City of Angels FC17” logo printed on the back, as well as the player’s name and number. Drinks and refreshments will also be provided. To register for the soccer clinic, visit www.cityofangelsfc.LA. Spaces are limited.

In addition, following the free soccer clinic, select City of Angels’ children will have the chance to meet members of the Manchester United first team squad later that week at a special meeting arranged for Friday, July 21.

When

The free Manchester United Soccer School clinic will take place on Sunday, July 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. The meet and greet with members of the Manchester United first team will take place on Friday, July 21, from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Where

Youth Soccer Academy Clinic

Sunday, July 16:

Van Nuys, Calif.

Van Nuys, Calif. Manchester United Meet and Greet

Friday, July 21:

Beverly Hills, Calif.

Media: For specific information on the locations, please contact Epson Public Relations at newsroom@epson.com or the contacts listed above.

Why

Epson’s partnership with City of Angels FC and Manchester United underscores the importance of accessibility in soccer for local youth athletes, as well as the development of the game. The free events are the first step to delivering free soccer in partnership with respected and trusted brands who share the same core values, helping to drive soccer and education as two of the great social vehicles, enhancing both in the local community.