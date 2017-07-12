Tata Motors enhances Business Opportunities for its customers with new XL range of Small Commercial Cargo Vehicles in India

Launches three new products in the SCV Range with the XL portfolio – Ace Mega XL, Ace Zip XL and Ace XL

Offering 15% longer loading deck, the new XL range will enable its operators – XL performance, leading to XL revenues, XL profits and XL delight

The new BS-IV compliant XL range offers last mile cargo transport solutions and will be available in all dealerships across India

With close to 2 million vehicles on the Ace platform, plying on the roads today, Tata Motors is the market leader in the segment

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer has always been at the forefront of innovation providing a differentiated experience to its customers catering to their discerning needs. In yet another move, the company today, extended its highly successful and segment leading Ace family of vehicles by the introduction of the new XL range of small commercial cargo vehicles. This power-packed XL range of small commercial cargo vehicles will be available in all dealerships across India.

Speaking on this new innovation, R.T. Wasan, Head -Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tata Motors has been a pioneer in creating and growing the Small Commercial Vehicle market in India with its varied portfolio in this segment. Being the market leader in this segment, we understand our customer requirements very well and the new XL range emerges out of this in-depth knowledge and consumer insight. With the introduction of BS-IV complaint XL range of SCV, we are offering a complete portfolio of last mile delivery solutions and addressing the emerging needs for a safer, economical, and more reliable business transport solutions. With application based offerings and benefits of being backed by a host of value added services under the Tata Motors Sampoorna Seva, we are geared to provide all our customers with a unique differentiator, for sustainable and profitable business solutions. With close to 2 million vehicles on the Ace platform, plying on the roads today, Tata Motors is the undisputed market leader in the segment.”

The vehicle is strategically designed to perform all tasks for the last mile cargo movement and hence will be an all-rounder in this segment, helping the operator elevate their business.

Speaking on the key attributes of the new XL range, Mr. Vinay Pathak, Head – Product Line, SCVs, Tata Motors, said, “Designed and developed for enhancing customer experience and maximizing revenues of the transport operators, the new BS-IV compliant XL range comes with 15% longer load carrying capacity and is built to offer best-in-class last mile transport solutions. The XL range comprises of the Ace Mega XL, Ace Zip XL and Ace XL. The new XL range will carry more voluminous cargo and provide operators with superior performance, increased profitability due to more speed and load carrying capacity, low cost of ownership and improved style and increased driving comfort with new power steering. With the launch of the XL range, Ace Mega XL, Ace Zip XL & Ace XL, Tata Motors has the widest range of small commercial cargo vehicles making it a one stop shop for last mile cargo movement. Now there is an Ace for any kind of road and any kind of load.”

The Tata Ace XL Range – Product Features and Benefits

Tata Ace XL

The Tata Ace XL is equipped with 2-cylinder, water cooled engine with a load body of 8.2ft and payload of 710kg.

Increase in load body length from the current 2140 mm to 2520mm for voluminous loads, longer wheel base of 2250 mm

New chrome strip garnished front panel enhances the style quotient of the vehicle

Launched at a price of Rs 4.23 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom – Mumbai), Ace XL is available in two attractive colour options of Arctic white & Chill Metallic

Tata Ace Mega XL

The new Ace Mega XL powered by a 40 PS/ 100 NM engine is high on utility, convenience & style.

Increase in load body from the current 2140 mm to 2520 mm, Standard power steering, longer wheel base of 2250 mm

The 8.2ft long loading deck with a 1000kg payload ensures high load carrying capability resulting in higher earnings for the customer.

New Ace Mega XL comes with a standard power steering, which makes driving a sheer pleasure.

The integrated headlamps and dual tone front bumper gives Ace Mega XL a stylish exterior finish.

Launched at a price of Rs 4.78 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom – Mumbai), Ace Mega XL is available in two attractive colour options of Urban Bronze & Porcelain White

Tata Ace Zip XL

Equipped with a powerful 611CC single cylinder engine for high speed and payload of 600kgs

Increase in load body length from the current 1685 mm to 1927 mm, a bigger broader loading deck area of 6.3 ft x 4.9 ft for better suitability for multiple applications & ease of maintenance, High torque engine & improved fuel efficiency

XL Torque of 38 NM for better up and gradeability of 22% for easy climbing of flyovers and hilly areas even with full loads.

Has a bolted load body which provides ease of fabrication and serviceability.

Launched at a price of Rs 3.08 Lakhs (Ex- Showroom – Mumbai), Ace Zip XL is available in five attractive colour options of Arctic white, Icy Blue,Neon Rush, Sunrise Orange & Ruby Red

The service and maintenance attributes of the vehicle guarantee peace of mind to its customers. With over 1600 service points and a workshop on average at every 62 Km, Tata Motors has the widest service network in the country. All the vehicles in the XL range comes with a best in class warranty of 2 years or 72,000 Km (whichever is earlier).

Launched in 2005, The Ace has proven to be the most versatile small commercial vehicle in the industry, catering to varied demands and providing customized solutions for various applications. The Ace’s affordable pricing and low maintenance cost throughout the life-cycle has fostered self-employed entrepreneurs and help small businesses grow across urban/ semi-urban/ rural areas. With the largest and strong growing network in place, a continuous slew of upgrades, new launches and specific marketing interventions, Tata Motors continues to be the dominant player and is making strides in the Small Commercial Vehicle Industry.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited, a USD 42 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. As India’s largest automobile company and part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 76 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea. In India, Tata Motors has an industrial joint venture with Fiat. Engaged in engineering and automotive solutions, with a focus on future-readiness and a pipeline of tech-enabled products, Tata Motors is India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and among the top in passenger vehicles with 9 million vehicles on Indian roads. The company’s innovation efforts are focused on developing auto technologies that are sustainable as well as suited. With design and R&D centres located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea, Tata Motors strives to pioneer new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers. Abroad, Tata cars, buses, and trucks are being marketed in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.