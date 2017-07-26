Author Provides Some Interesting Questions Regarding Faith and its Global Effect

Edmund Anthony Talmont shares a very interesting piece of literature on how religion can be one of the possible instigators of the conflict in the Middle East; the similarities between Greece’s debt and Germany’s debt, which created the environment for World War II; the social ills of society, and the environmental damage occurring around the world.



It’s true that religion does have a great impact and influence in our lives. Some people have turned extremists in their beliefs. These beliefs can be abused and used as an excuse to inflict pain and chaos. The world right now is in chaos because of the war between Muslims and Christians.



In a sense, organized religion is a very complex group that requires commitment and loyalty. The author contemplates on which religion should one practice today. That is one of the hardest and most subjective questions one could ever encounter. Religions are based on how we see things. It is how we practice it in the right way. Relatively speaking, the world does not need to determine his or her religion or be classified into one thing or another just to belong. The main purpose is that we should do good deeds to others wherever we are, whenever we can. Sadly, said beliefs can also be used to manipulate people.



“Revelations: Told from a Buddhist and a Christian Perspective” is highly recommended to those who are currently feeling lost with regards to their religious beliefs. It is a great must-have to those who are very open-minded readers.



“Revelations: Told from a Buddhist and a Christian Perspective”

Written by Edmund Anthony Talmont

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date October 26, 2015

About the author

Edmund Anthony Talmont’s father was Lithuanian, and his mother was Japanese. In his early childhood, he practiced the Roman Catholic Christian teachings. After he was discharged from the Marine Corps, he attended Tarrant County Junior College, where he took a philosophy class that prompted a philosophical discussion with his father. Edmund stated to his father that a person should be able to practice whatever religion he or she desired, and shortly thereafter, Edmund’s father allowed his mother to practice Buddhism.

Edmund has been practicing Nichiren Daishonin’s Buddhism for over 25 years. He is a certified public accountant in the State of Texas and has a master’s in business administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. Edmund’s interest in information technology launched his second career as a lead database administrator.