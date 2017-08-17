Steriflow Valve Releases White Paper on Steam in Place (SIP)

Temperature validation alarms, or heat up delays, happen at some point in almost all medium to large scale Biopharmaceutical and Parenteral drug manufacturing plants.

Steriflow Valve, a division of Jordan Valve, has released a white paper discussing the fundamentals of SIP, piping design and components, and the new technology available to drastically reduce these common problem occurrences.

Karl Lutkewitte, Steriflow Valve’s Product and Sales Manager, said: “Temperature validation alarms, or heat up delays, happen at some point in almost all medium to large scale Biopharmaceutical and Parenteral drug manufacturing plants. He went on to say: ”Production folks in these plants sometimes have difficulty finding the root cause of these events, and they can significantly impact revenue if they occur frequently, or if they occur on assets at the end of the manufacturing process in purification or formulation.”

Some of the questions answered in this white paper include: What are the rules and common piping practices employed to ensure that steam sterilization occurs on time without fail? What are SIP temperature validation alarms / faults and why do they occur? How does thermostatic steam trap operation affect the occurrence of temperature validation faults, and in turn how do these events affect revenue? What new technologies are available to mitigate common SIP problems?

